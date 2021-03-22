Newark

Pickup Hits Disabled Car on NJ Turnpike; 1 Killed, 2 Injured

Shutterstock

What to Know

  • A passenger inside a disabled car on the New Jersey Turnpike was killed early Monday when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck, state police said.
  • The car became disabled in the right lane on the highway’s southbound side near milepost 105.7 in Newark, but it wasn’t immediately clear why that happened or how long the car was there before the accident occurred around 4:10 a.m.
  • The impact sent the car into a concrete barrier and the pickup truck overturned, state police said. The driver of the disabled car was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the pickup truck driver suffered moderate injuries. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

A passenger inside a disabled car on the New Jersey Turnpike was killed early Monday when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck, state police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The car became disabled in the right lane on the highway’s southbound side near milepost 105.7 in Newark, but it wasn’t immediately clear why that happened or how long the car was there before the accident occurred around 4:10 a.m.

The impact sent the car into a concrete barrier and the pickup truck overturned, state police said. The driver of the disabled car was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the pickup truck driver suffered moderate injuries. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

News

New York City 3 hours ago

Police File Hate Crime Charges in Subway Attack on Asian Man, DA's Office Still Investigating

COVID-19 11 hours ago

NY Expands Vaccine Eligibility Again as NYC Has Huge Reopening Day; NJ Hits Brakes Amid Case Spike

The southbound inner lanes were closed for about five hours after the crash, resulting in major traffic delays in the area, authorities said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew JerseycrashNJ TurnpikeDeadly Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us