Pickpockets are Targeting NYC Holiday Hotspots — Here's How to Avoid Becoming a Victim

As tourists and New Yorkers alike pack popular holiday hot spots throughout the city, pickpockets are lurking — looking to find their next victim.

This time of year, while many people visit NYC for the holiday lights, others come to the city to prey on those unsuspecting crowds as they’re distracted by the sights and sounds of the city at Christmastime. Police said it’s the perfect scenario for a thief to pick a victim’s pocket.

“You’ll take a picture and put [your phone] in your pocket. As soon as you put it in your pocket, they know where, you’re the target but they’ll go for the phone,” said NYPD Lt. Jonathan Cedeno.

In many cases, the pickpockets are repeat offenders, taking advantage of large crowds to find victims. But also in those large crowds are a special team of hand-selected NYPD detectives that comprise the city-wide pickpocket team trying to stop the criminals who are after purses, wallets, and especially phones.

“Cellphones are a hot commodity right now a device is shipped internationally where they get double the money,” said NYPD Sgt. Jimmy Freyre. “With the crowds it creates a lucrative opportunity for them to commit their crimes.”

The NYPD city wide pickpocket team has made several arrests already this holiday season. The suspects are men and women, as young as 15 and as old as 60.

So how can you avoid becoming another target? The NYPD stressed keeping items like phones, purses and wallets in areas you can see.

“Keep your wallet and your purse in front of you, preferably on the inside pocket,” said NYPD Lt. Spiro Papavlasopoulos.

While the NYPD will have officers in uniform and plain clothes, they also want people to stay alert and aware in large holiday crowds.

“If someone does bump into you, that might be an indicator of you possibly being pickpocketed. We recommend that you immediately check your personal belongings,” said Papavlasopoulos.

He also suggested that anything suspicious get reported to an officer nearby.

“You see guys in uniform, [tell them] ‘Hey, that guy is getting too close to this person. This guy is working with this person doing something suspicious.’ Just let us know,” Papavlasopoulos said.

And as for the pickpockets, Lt. Cedeno had a special holiday message for them:

“You might be searching for your next victim, but we are looking for you. And we will get you,” he warned.