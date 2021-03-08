LIRR Adds More Service After Photos Show Riders Packed on Trains Amid Service Cuts

After numerous complaints from riders about trains being far too crowded to safely maintain social distancing — with photos that prove it — Long Island Rail Road announced late Monday that it would be adding back some trains.

The transit agency said that starting Tuesday there will be additional trains running on multiple lines. The Babylon branch will get four more trains, and two trains from Speonk will get added stops along the Babylon line. Three of those additional trains will be for the morning rush between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., while one will be added for the evening rush at 5:10 p.m.

Babylon Branch customers: Today was the first day we implemented the new schedule and we are committed to continually adjusting as riders return. After monitoring travel patterns, we’ll add 4 Babylon Branch trains Tuesday, and more Babylon Branch stops to 2 trains from Speonk. — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) March 9, 2021

On the Ronkonkoma line, two morning trains will be added, as well as an evening train departing at 3:30 p.m. Despite the additional trains, LIRR recommended riders plan to leave some extra time in their morning schedules.

"With LIRR ridership levels at 24%, this schedule provides more than 75% of our normal, pre-pandemic service," the LIRR said in the tweets announcing the additions. It is one arm of the MTA that has yet to bounce back from a dramatic dip in ridership since the start of the pandemic.

The initial changes started Monday. They were set to will keep off-peak fares on all trains even during peak hours, and service was still to be run on all 11 branches LIRR operates, just with fewer trains scheduled to run.

The new service timetables (minus the additional trains added Monday) can be found here.

During the middle of the day, Ronkonkoma, Hempstead, Far Rockaway, Port Washington and Long Beach trains will run on hourly schedules. Babylon and Huntington lines will run every half hour, according to the new schedule.

Riders going between Huntington and Port Jefferson can catch a train every 90 minutes while trains between West Hempstead and Speonk will run every two hours.

Many riders voiced deep frustration with LIRR after the changes were made, with Monday's morning rush hour seeing crowded trains.

"It was outrageous. We are packed in there like sardines during a pandemic," a man who only wanted to be identified as Mr. Jones said. "If I knew this was going to happen, I would have never bought a monthly ticket. It makes absolutely no sense."

The evening rush wasn't much better. Photos shared with NBC New York by fed-up commuters showed people crowding in aisles, standing or sitting shoulder to shoulder in enclosed LIRR cars. Many pictures were reminiscent of commuting pre-COVID. There were also reports of multiple delays and train cancellations.

LIRR President Phil Eng said the photos of crowded trains Monday were isolated trouble spots, saying a majority of the trains ran below capacity. He said that 95 percent of trains were at 70 percent capacity or less.

The MTA is set to receive an additional $.65 billion in federal funding, which they said will help them avoid any drastic cuts to service.