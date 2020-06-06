Photos: Scenes From Week-Long Protests in New York City

Protests in New York City have continued for two weeks following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Demonstrators marched through all corners of the city to demand change and bring attention to the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black victims of police brutality.
Protesters gather in Times Square before marching through the streets of Manhattan in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. New York City imposed an 11 p.m. curfew Monday as the nation’s biggest city tried to head off another night of destruction erupting amid protests over George Floyd’s death. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police officers arrest a large group of people at Radio City Music Hall in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Sidnoma Ouango wears a President Barack Obama sweat shirt while waiting to join a community effort to help store owners clean up, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Volunteers Christian Tyler and Ashante West, right, carry brooms after participating in a community cleanup effort as they walk by a boarded up pawnbroker’s store, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Fordham Road area of the Bronx borough of New York. Protesters broke into stores Monday night in reaction to George Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
People hand out water and snacks from a convertible as protesters march by in New York, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. New York City extended an 8 p.m. curfew all week as officials struggled Tuesday to stanch destruction and growing complaints that the nation’s biggest city was reeling out of control night-by-night. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Protesters take a knee on Flatbush Avenue in front of New York City police officers during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters rally near Gracie Mansion, the mayor’s residence, in New York, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says that the city has taken a “step forward” in restoring order with the help of an early curfew. Tuesday night brought more big protests over the death of George Floyd and sporadic reports of vandalism, but much less of the widespread plundering of stores amid a huge police presence. Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Demonstrators march over the Brooklyn Bridge, Thursday, June 4, 2020, in New York, after a memorial service for George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death last week at the hands of Minneapolis police has prompted ongoing global protests against police brutality. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Healthcare workers at Brooklyn’s Kings County Hospital lie down for several minutes to show their respect for George Floyd, Thursday, June 4, 2020 in New York during the coronavirus pandemic. Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A police officer shouts at Associated Press videojournalist Robert Bumsted, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. New York City police officers surrounded, shoved and yelled expletives at two Associated Press journalists covering protests Tuesday in the latest aggression against members of the media during a week of unrest around the country. Portions of the incident were captured on video by Bumsted, who was working with photographer Wong Maye-E to document the protests in lower Manhattan over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Protesters rally on the steps of a courthouse in Foley Square in New York, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Workers board up windows of a Reebok store, Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York’s Union Square. Protesters broke store windows Sunday night in reaction to George Floyd’s death while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Protesters march down a street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Men walk with their hands up as they pass near a large group of police officers making arrests in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. A fourth day of protests against police brutality kept New York City on edge Sunday, as thousands of people marched and many protesters and officers tried to keep the peace after days of unrest that left police cars burned and hundreds of people under arrest. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Protesters march down a street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers (AP Photo/Ragan Clark)
Activists march to the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).
Protesters march down a street during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Protests were held throughout the city over the death of Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis who died after being restrained by police officers (AP Photo/Ragan Clark)
Police face off with activists during a protest march in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of the city to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen).