Photos: Recliners Brought to Curb, Mud Scrapped From Homes in Ida Cleanup

Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast were hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb Labor Day weekend and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida moves into high gear.

The mud-caked sidewalks of Cranford, New Jersey, were lined with the detritus of the suburban dream: household items and furnishings that once made a cozy home reduced to rubbish by the sudden storm waters that swamped homes, cars and businesses and killed at least 50 people in six eastern states.

A record 3 inches (7.5 centimeters) poured down in a single hour in New York City, where by Thursday afternoon, nearly 7 1/2 inches (19 centimeters) had fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Eleven people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments.

On Saturday, the city opened service centers in each of the five boroughs to connect people with housing, food and mental health counseling. Seventy-seven people displaced by the storm were being housed in hotels, Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Christina Farrell said.

Here's a look at some of what was left after flood waters receded.