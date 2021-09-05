Photos: Recliners Brought to Curb, Mud Scrapped From Homes in Ida Cleanup

Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast were hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb Labor Day weekend and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from the deadly remnants of Hurricane Ida moves into high gear.
The mud-caked sidewalks of Cranford, New Jersey, were lined with the detritus of the suburban dream: household items and furnishings that once made a cozy home reduced to rubbish by the sudden storm waters that swamped homes, cars and businesses and
killed at least 50 people in six eastern states.
A record 3 inches (7.5 centimeters)
poured down in a single hour in New York City, where by Thursday afternoon, nearly 7 1/2 inches (19 centimeters) had fallen, according to the National Weather Service. Eleven people died when they were unable to escape rising water in their low-lying apartments.
On Saturday, the city opened
service centers in each of the five boroughs to connect people with housing, food and mental health counseling. Seventy-seven people displaced by the storm were being housed in hotels, Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Christina Farrell said.
Here's a look at some of what was left after flood waters receded.
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Shoes dry on the roof of a car, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York. The area was flooded Wednesday as rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Nelis Gramao dries out her family’s photo album while cleaning out her flood damaged home, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. More than three days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury on Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Residents of flood damaged homes speak to a representative, left, from the New York State Dept. of State as he does rapid damage assessments on behalf of the Village of Mamaroneck, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. More than three days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury on Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Debris is removed from the basement of Goldberg’s Famous Deli in Millburn, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after the shop as flooded by the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast are hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from Ida moves into high gear. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Volunteers, employees and family members remove water and mud from Goldberg’s Famous Deli in Millburn, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after the shop as flooded by the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast are hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from Ida moves into high gear. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 03: A person sorts through belongings from their flooded home in a Queens neighborhood that saw massive flooding and numerous deaths following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 03, 2021 in New York City. Over 40 people were killed on the East Coast by tornadoes and flash floods did heavy damage to parts of New York and New Jersey as the evening storm caught many off guard with the severity of its rain, wind and flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Volunteers, employees and family members move water and mud to the sidewalk from Goldberg’s Famous Deli in Millburn, N.J., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after the shop was flooded by the arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast are hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from Ida moves into high gear. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Josh Herrera places destroyed items on the lawn of his Millburn, N.J. home Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the wake of flash flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck Wednesday. Herrera, after seeing the water start rising from street sewer grates at a rapid pace, eventually, with his wife and children, waded waist deep to escape the residence. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Business owner put out water logged equipment as Village of Mamaroneck workers use a front loader to remove water logged items from the sidewalk after remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the community, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. More than four days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury on Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Getty Images
QUEENS, NY – September 3: Alexandra Landazuri mops the floor after heavy rains from storm Ida caused flooding in Queens, New York on September 3, 2021. (Photo by Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 03: A person cleans up their flooded home in a Queens neighborhood that saw massive flooding and numerous deaths following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 03, 2021 in New York City. Over 40 people were killed on the East Coast by tornadoes and flash floods did heavy damage to parts of New York and New Jersey as the evening storm caught many off guard with the severity of its rain, wind and flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
Workers at the Westchester Italian Bakery continue the clean up of their store front after flash floods from the remnants of Hurricane Ida inundated the neighborhood, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. More than four days after the hurricane blew ashore in Louisiana, Ida’s rainy remains hit the Northeast with stunning fury on Wednesday and Thursday, submerging cars, swamping subway stations and basement apartments and drowning scores of people in five states. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK CITY – SEPTEMBER 03: A flooded basement level apartment stands in a Queens neighborhood that saw massive flooding and numerous deaths following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 03, 2021 in New York City. Over 40 people were killed on the East Coast by tornadoes and flash floods did heavy damage to parts of New York and New Jersey as the evening storm caught many off guard with the severity of its rain, wind and flooding. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)