PHOTOS: Northern lights dazzle in NYC and around the tri-state

Thanks to a coronal mass ejection (CME) eruption from the sun Tuesday that arrived to Earth Thursday evening, the Northern Lights were visible from all around the New York City area.

While perhaps not quite as bright as places further north, the astronomical phenomenon was visible in Queens, as well as New Jersey, Connecticut and in Suffolk County on Long Island. Also, sky conditions are near-perfect for viewing.

Take a look at some of the photos capturing the aurora from around the tri-state.