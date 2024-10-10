PHOTOS: Northern lights dazzle in NYC and around the tri-state

By Tom Shea

Thanks to a coronal mass ejection (CME) eruption from the sun Tuesday that arrived to Earth Thursday evening, the Northern Lights were visible from all around the New York City area.

While perhaps not quite as bright as places further north, the astronomical phenomenon was visible in Queens, as well as New Jersey, Connecticut and in Suffolk County on Long Island. Also, sky conditions are near-perfect for viewing.

Take a look at some of the photos capturing the aurora from around the tri-state.

4 photos
1/4
The northern lights visible over Oradell, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
The northern lights visible over Oradell, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
2/4
The northern lights as seen from the Long Island town Patchogue, in Suffolk County.
The northern lights as seen from the Long Island town Patchogue, in Suffolk County.
3/4
The northern lights as seen from the Long Island town Patchogue, in Suffolk County.
The northern lights as seen from the Long Island town Patchogue, in Suffolk County.
4/4
The Northern lights glow in the night sky above apartment buildings in the Queens borough of New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel P. Derella)
The Northern lights glow in the night sky above apartment buildings in the Queens borough of New York, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel P. Derella)

This article tagged under:

Weathernyc weather

More Photo Galleries

In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton
In photos: Impact of Hurricane Milton
In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene
In pictures: See damage from Hurricane Helene
Meet Clear the Shelters' adoptable pets of 2024
Meet Clear the Shelters' adoptable pets of 2024
Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut
Photos: Northern Lights were visible in Connecticut
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us