Photos: Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes, Damage to Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched streets and basements across the Northeast with heavy rain and historic flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the once Category 4 storm moved through the area.

Cars stalled on flooded streets, massive amounts of rain poured into basements, airports temporarily shut down, and people walked down flooded roads in knee-deep waters.

Multiple people were killed during the catastrophic storm that spawned tornadoes, caused massive flooding from D.C. to New England, and triggered a state of emergency.

Here's a look at some of the damage and flash floods that Ida left behind in the northeast.