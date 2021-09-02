Photos: Ida Brings Historic Flooding, Tornadoes, Damage to Northeast

The remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched streets and basements across the Northeast with heavy rain and historic flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the once Category 4 storm moved through the area.
Cars stalled on flooded streets, massive amounts of rain poured into basements, airports temporarily shut down, and people walked down flooded roads in knee-deep waters.
Multiple people were killed during the catastrophic storm that spawned tornadoes, caused massive flooding from D.C. to New England, and triggered a state of emergency.
Here's a look at some of the damage and flash floods that Ida left behind in the northeast.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
A man falls off his bike into a flooded street the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the New York City and New Jersey area on Sept. 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
A fallen tree is blocked off in Central Park following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Cars sit abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept. 2, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Court staff clean the rain off the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 1, 2021.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Comcast utility workers survey the damage from a tornado on West Street in Annapolis, Maryland on Sept. 1, 2021. The remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned a tornado that touched down in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.
Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle via Getty Images
A sinkhole that formed in the Berkshire Square Shopping Center parking lot in Wyomissing, Pa., Wednesday afternoon. The remnants of Hurricane Ida move across the East Coast.
Matt Rourke/AP
Vehicles under water in Philadelphia, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.
Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images via Getty Images
A girl talks to a driver after she walked across a flooded Main street in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Remnants of Hurricane Ida are moving up the East Coast causing flooding and evacuations in low lying communities.
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 02: Cars sit abandoned on a flooded highway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 02, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Multiple fatalities have been reported in the region after the storm passed through, causing massive flooding and a widespread disruption of subway service. A tornado touched down in Pennsylvania resulting in extensive property damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Train tracks are flooded in the Bronx following a night of heavy wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on Sept.2, 2021 in New York City. Multiple fatalities have been reported in the region after the storm passed through, causing massive flooding and a widespread disruption of subway service.
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
A person stands in a flooded street the morning after the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenched the New York City and New Jersey area on Sept. 2, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey.
Matt Rourke/AP
A person walks on a flooded street as the Schuylkill River exceeds its bank in the East Falls section of Philadelphia, Sept. 2, 2021, in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
A motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on Sept. 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
A worker unblocks a drain on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images
Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area.
John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Vehicles are surrounded by water behind an apartment building on Main Street in Kingston, MA on Sept. 2, 2021. Flooding concerns due to the heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida shifted away from morning commute problems to communities along rivers in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where water levels were continuing to rise on Thursday. The overnight rainfall reached nearly 6 inches in some Massachusetts communities.
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Highway 440 flooded in Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on September 2, 2021 as hundreds of cars stuck in water as Hurricane Ida left behind flash floods east coast. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
A delivery worker is seen riding through flood waters and heavy rainfall from teh remnants of Hurricane Ida during a flood on Intervale Avenue on September 1, 2021 in the Bronx. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Getty Images
As what was once Hurricane Ida drenched the Tri-State area, a person makes their way down a flooded street in the Bronx. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Cars sit sunken in high water on Highway 440 after a flash flood in Bayonne City of New Jersey, United States on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
A man is seen crossing a flooded street with with water up to his shin in Hoboken, New Jersea on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Getty Images
A car seen attempting to drive slowly down a flooded street in New Jersey but became stuck. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Cars are seen stuck in very high waters after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped massive amounts of rain on New Jersey. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
