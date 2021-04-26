supermoon

PHOTOS: Check Out the ‘Pink' Supermoon That Lit Up the NYC Night Sky Monday

Pink supermoon behind Statue of Liberty
Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

A “Pink” supermoon illuminated the night sky Monday over New York City, appearing bigger and brighter than other full moons thus far this year.

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, was at its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Check out some photos of how it looked over the city skyline:

News

Long Island Expressway 20 mins ago

Officer in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car on NYC Highway

reopening 21 hours ago

Cuomo Eases COVID Rules for Gyms, Offices, Casinos — and Says NY’s Iconic State Fair is On

‘Pink' Supermoon Over NYC Skyline

But, was tonight’s full moon actually pink? Not quite. Monday night’s supermoon was its usual golden color, only bigger, brighter, and a little closer to earth.

The moon’s name corresponds with the springtime bloom of the pink-hued wildflower, creeping phlox – which is also called “moss pink.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, with April’s full moon being named the “Pink Moon.” May’s full moon is the “Flower Moon” and June’s is the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the almanac.

Check out

This article tagged under:

supermoonNew York City
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us