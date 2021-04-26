PHOTOS: Check Out the ‘Pink' Supermoon That Lit Up the NYC Night Sky Monday

A “Pink” supermoon illuminated the night sky Monday over New York City, appearing bigger and brighter than other full moons thus far this year.

April’s supermoon, the first of two in 2021, was at its fullest at 11:32 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

Check out some photos of how it looked over the city skyline:

‘Pink' Supermoon Over NYC Skyline

But, was tonight’s full moon actually pink? Not quite. Monday night’s supermoon was its usual golden color, only bigger, brighter, and a little closer to earth.

The moon’s name corresponds with the springtime bloom of the pink-hued wildflower, creeping phlox – which is also called “moss pink.”

The Old Farmer’s Almanac began publishing Native American moon names in the 1930s, with April’s full moon being named the “Pink Moon.” May’s full moon is the “Flower Moon” and June’s is the “Strawberry Moon,” according to the almanac.

