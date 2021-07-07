Photo Highlights From NYC 2021 Ticker-Tape Parade Published 59 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago New Yorkers took to the streets to celebrate pandemic first-responders and essential workers at the Hometown Heroes Ticker-Tape Parade in Lower Manhattan. 12 photos 1/12 Getty Images Spectators hold placards and wave as participants march during a ‘Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade’ honouring frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Manhattan, New York on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images). 2/12 Getty Images Confetti falls onto the ground as hundreds of police, fire, hospital and other first responder workers and essential workers participate in a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes to honor the workers who helped navigate New York through Covid-19 on July 07, 2021 in New York City. Sandra Lindsay, a Queens nurse who was the first American to receive Pfizer’s vaccine in December, will serve as the grand marshal. Over 40,000 New Yorkers died in the pandemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 3/12 Getty Images Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the United States to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, waves during a ‘Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade’ honoring frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Manhattan, New York on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images). 4/12 Getty Images Participants march during a ‘Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade honoring frontline workers of the Covid-19 pandemic, in Manhattan, New York on July 7, 2021. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images). 5/12 Getty Images NBC New York anchors, Natalie Pasquarella and Adam Kuperstein, play in confetti during the “Hometown Heroes” ticker-tape parade along the “Canyon of Heroes” in Lower Manhattan on July 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images). 6/12 Getty Images Mr. Met and Mrs. Met attend the “Hometown Heroes” Ticker-Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images). 7/12 Getty Images Brooklyn Borough President, Eric Adams, attends the “Hometown Heroes” ticker-tape parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images). 8/12 Getty Images Republican nominee for the 2021 New York City mayoral election Curtis Sliwa attends the “Hometown Heroes” Ticker-Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images). 9/12 Getty Images Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio attends the “Hometown Heroes” Ticker-Tape Parade on July 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images). 10/12 Getty Images The US Navy marching band marches in the “Hometown Heroes” ticker-tape parade along the “Canyon of Heroes” in Lower Manhattan on July 07, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images). 11/12 NBC 4 New York Overview of NYC’s ticker-tape parade honoring essential workers. 12/12 NBC 4 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on a float during the ticker-tape parade honoring essential workers in New York City. This article tagged under: ticket-tape paradenewslocalMayor Bill de BlasioEric Adams More Photo Galleries Pictures Show Aftermath of Miami Beach Condo Building Collapse A Photo History of Olympic Uniforms PHOTOS: Mass Shooting Leaves Casualties at VTA Rail Yard in San Jose Top Moments From the 2021 Billboard Awards