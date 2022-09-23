Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Philippines President's Motorcade Attacked by Protesters on Upper East Side

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

A group of protesters on the Upper East Side of Manhattan was seen on video attempting to attack and surround the motorcade of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as it left the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, according to police officials.

After surrounding the motorcade on East 70th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue, a few of the protesters allegedly threw paint on the car Marcos Jr. was riding inside, three police officials told NBC New York.

Police officers scuffled with a handful of activists before more officers were called to the scene. Three officers suffered minor injuries, police officials said.

Three protesters were arrested, with charges not yet clear. The motorcade was able to move on shortly after. No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Ferdinand Marcos JrUnited NationsPhilippinesUpper East SideUN General Assembly
