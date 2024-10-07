Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Philip Banks III resigns, embattled Adams confirms

Another top member of Mayor Eric Adams' administration has said goodbye to City Hall.

Philip Banks III, brother of just ousted NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks, resigned his position of deputy mayor of public safety Sunday night, the mayor told NY1 Monday. Adams said he spoke with Philip Banks Sunday and again Monday, when he accepted his resignation. He's now at least the sixth to leave City Hall in recent weeks.

Adams says Banks told him “he wants to transition and do some other things with his life” and told NY1 it was Banks’ decision to resign.

Adams says Banks told him, “I’m looking to move on and this is a good time to do so.”

The resignation comes days after NBC New York reported First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright was expected to resign, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. As of Monday, that had yet to be official. She would become the next domino to fall as investigations swirl around the New York City mayor and members of his administration.

At this point, the continuing departures appear to be less of a sign of chaos and more about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul forcing Adams to bring stability to City Hall one week after the mayor pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and campaign fraud charges.

Adams' right hand, Wright's imminent resignation comes days after Hochul indicated there would be more changes, following the abrupt resignation of another senior aide, Tim Pearson. Former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban has also resigned. City Hall's chief counsel was the first to jump ship.

"I'm having great conversations with the governor...I have some great deputy mayors," Adams said Friday.

Wright, who has been in her role since Jan. 2023, was among multiple senior New York City officials, including the mayor himself, to have her phone seized as part of the ongoing investigations. Her Harlem home was searched — and devices seized while warrants were executed there — early last month. Philip Banks also had his home searched.

Wright has denied any wrongdoing, but she also faces questions about a vote to grant a city contract to her brother-in-law's former security firm.

When reached by NBC News, a lawyer for Wright had no comment. Earlier in the afternoon, a City Hall spokesperson said "As always, no personnel changes are confirmed until it’s announced.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was told during his second court appearance that he could face more charges in addition to the five counts the federal government brought against him. His attorney, Alex Spiro, responded to the warning by stating the move showed federal prosecutors don't have a "real case." NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.

Despite polls showing more than two-thirds of New Yorkers want him to resign, Adams has vowed to stay in office after pleading not guilty last week to charges that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted international flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment, and sought illegal campaign contributions from foreign interests.

If Adams does not resign, 63% of New Yorkers would want Hochul to take steps to remove him, the poll found. In response to the Marist poll, the mayor said Friday that voters will come around when they hear his side of the story.

At a hearing Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said prosecutors are pursuing “several related investigations” and that it is “likely” additional defendants will be charged and “possible” that more charges will be brought against Adams.

The Justice Department defines a “target” of an investigation as someone who prosecutors or a grand jury have gathered substantial evidence against that links the person to a crime — as opposed to a “subject,” someone whose conduct is merely within the scope of the investigation. Those definitions are fluid and can change as new information develops.