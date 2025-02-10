When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory parade?

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing home the Lombardi Trophy after enacting their revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs two years after their last Super Bowl showdown.

Not only did their 40-22 win over the Chiefs earn the Eagles their second trophy in franchise history, but their victory stopped Kansas City from earning an historic three Super Bowl wins in a row.

In true Philly fashion, fans flocked to Broad Street, were many continued the tradition of climbing poles.

The question on the minds of many Eagles fans the next morning was -- when is the victory parade?

There was plenty of speculation about the date after the team's official X account posted in the middle of the night: "See ya Friday."

Thought it was time to bring this one out again. See ya Friday 😏 pic.twitter.com/i07pIt315U — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 10, 2025

Philly fans did not have to wait long for official word, however. Hours later, the city confirmed the date of the parade for Friday, Feb. 14.

"The City can confirm the Eagles celebration will be on Friday, February 14," the post read. "Together, with the Eagles, we will reveal more details soon."

Hey Eagles fan, better clear your calendars for Friday.

The last time the Lombardi Trophy was brought through Philadelphia was back in 2018 after the Eagles reigned victorious over the New England Patriots.