33K More Seek Jobless Benefits in NJ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By adding probable deaths, nearly 14,900 people have died from COVID-19-related complications since the coronavirus first arrived in New Jersey earlier this year

Jobless claims in New Jersey ticked up 25% last week, climbing for the second straight week since they had begun to decline amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the Labor Department said Thursday.

There were 33,000 claims made last week, up from about 26,000 the week before, the state Labor Department said. Since the outbreak hit New Jersey in early March there have been nearly 1.3 million claims overall.

A new call center to help handle claims opened up last week, the department added, with the aim of reducing wait times and easing reports of frustration among those seeking benefits.

New Jersey has had about 170,000 positive cases with nearly 13,000 deaths from coronavirus, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

