Connecticut

Petition calls for Long Island Sound to be renamed ‘Gulf of Connecticut'

By Bob Connors

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is an online petition calling for Long Island Sound to be renamed.

"America has long ignored the greatness of CONNECTICUT! Such as being the pizza capital of the WORLD!!!," the change.org petition begins.

The author of the petition wants the body of water to be renamed the "Gulf of Connecticut."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The author even took a shot at the place that has given the world Billy Joel, Jerry Seinfeld, and others.

"Long Island isn't even that long, I've seen way bigger, and Connecticut is just such a beautiful state."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The petition appeared days after President Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

Gov. Ned Lamont had his own tongue-in-cheek thoughts when he was asked about changing the name earlier this week.

Local

New York City 30 mins ago

Former NYC Board of Corrections member charged in alleged bribe scheme

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

A look at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial health policy views

"I think so, why not? I mean I got a president who's naming things anytime he wants to," Lamont said. "I think Long Island Sound is a little dated. I think Connecticut Sound has got a real ring to it."

The governor even posted about it on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

The petition had 282 signatures as of Thursday morning.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us