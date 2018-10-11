An unauthorized person on the tracks into Penn Station Thursday caused delays and cancellations into the transit hub during the morning rush. (Published 26 minutes ago)

An unauthorized person on the tracks into Penn Station Thursday caused major commuter delays during the morning rush.

The MTA said the person was seen in the tunnels near Penn Station about 8:05 a.m. Police were canvassing the area and planned to take the person into custody, it said.

Long Island Railroad tweeted that westbound service between Jamaica and Penn was temporarily suspended due to the unauthorized person on the tracks in one of the East River tunnels. By 9:30 a.m. the service was restored, but there were delays of up to an hour.

