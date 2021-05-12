Person of Interest in Custody in NYC Road Rage Attack on Dad, Son: Sources

A person of interest in custody is in connection with an alleged road rage beatdown on a father and son after a fender bender in Queens, law enforcement sources familiar with the case told News 4 Wednesday.

The person of interest is said to be a 27-year-old man, though no other details about him were immediately available.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police had said the 55-year-old father who was victimized and his 23-year-old son were driving a white Nissan Sentra on 70th Street around 7 p.m. Saturday and were trying to leave a parking lot when they collided with a man in a neon yellow sweatshirt who was driving a grey Honda Accord.

The father and son, along with the man in yellow and a woman in his car, got out of their vehicles and the man in yellow demanded payment for damage to his vehicle, police said. It's not exactly clear what words were exchanged next, but cops allege the man in yellow started punching the father and son in their faces.

The man allegedly stole the son's phone and the dad's phone and wallet, which contained his ID and bank cards. Then the man in yellow and his passenger sped off. Both victims refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.