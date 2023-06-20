Suspect arrested in connection with NYC subway slashings of 3 women: Sources

A suspect was arrested in connection to the slashings of at least three women in the New York City subway within an hour, according to police.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Kemal Rideout, was arrested at a Harlem bus stop by transit officers, sources told NBC New York. The East Harlem resident was charged with three counts of felony assault. Attorney information for Rideout was not immediately available.

Video released Monday morning shows the man police had been searching for in connection to the attacks on the women Sunday afternoon. He was seen jumping over a turnstile at the East 86th Street subway station near Lexington Avenue before investigators said he approached two women, a 48-year-old and a 19-year-old, from behind and slashed them both in the right leg with a sharp object around 4 p.m.

"I just felt like a slice. I grabbed my thigh and I looked back and he was there. And I had the blood, and the blood was dripping everywhere," said the teen victim, who did not wish to be identified. She said she was on the downtown train to pick up a cake for her dad on Father's Day.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I noticed [the suspect] come in, he was kind of staring at me, I wasn't trying to make eye contact with him. It was me, him and a lady that got off with a service dog," said the teen. "I got off first and then he was behind me. I was walking up the stairs and he slashed me...I looked back and he was just there, standing, and I was crying and he just walked across the platform."

She said the man never said a word, and moments later, the 48-year-old woman at the same station.

About 20 minutes after that initial attack, officers said a 28-year-old woman was also stabbed by Rideout at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan. He then ran from the scene and exited the train at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a severe cut to her left leg, according to police. Each of the three victims is expected to recover.

"NYC Transit cameras grabbed good pictures of this perpetrator jumping the turnstile and I'm confident the NYPD will track him down in short order," said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said that although transit crime is down for 2023, he understands that attacks Iike this can be unnerving.

"Nobody should feel afraid going about their business in New York. For New Yorkers, transit is like air and water: We need it to survive. It needs to be safe and it needs to feel safe," Lieber said.

Those incidents came after Father's Day weekend started with a deadly attack on a 4 train at Union Square. The victim, identified by police as 32-year-old Tavon Silver, was found unconscious inside a train car Saturday morning with a stab wound to his chest. It was not immediately clear what led to the fatal confrontation.

On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Claude White in connection with the deadly attack. White, who police said is homeless, was charged with murder and weapon possession. Attorney information was not immediately available.

There was an increased police presence along the 4/5/6 line on Monday, with officers patrolling platforms, boarding trains and looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact police.