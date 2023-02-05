New Jersey

Person in Custody After Brush Fire Burns Through 25-30 Acres in NJ

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest was taken into custody by West Deptford Township Police, according to Thomas Sullivan, the National Park Emergency Management Coordinator

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person was taken into custody after a brush fire, which investigators believe was intentionally set, burned through several acres in Gloucester County, New Jersey. 

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at a property on Grove Avenue owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in National Park, New Jersey, firefighters said.

Responding firefighters were able to place the fire under control after about three hours and worked to put out hot spots. In total, about 25 to 30 acres were involved, the National Park Fire Department said. Brush fire units from nearby West Deptford and Deptford fire departments helped battle the blaze.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"It is very difficult to fight," Thomas Sullivan, Emergency Management Coordinator with the Borough of National Park, said. "If the wind was kicking up it could present a problem."

Several homes are located nearby. No injuries were reported. 

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest was taken into custody by West Deptford Township Police, according to Tom Sullivan, the National Park Emergency Management Coordinator. 

Local

New Jersey 1 hour ago

NJ Police Ask Residents for Video in Unsolved Councilwoman Killing

NYPD 2 hours ago

NYPD Cop Suspected of Smashing Into Cars Drunk, Shooting at Uber Driver in Brooklyn

Officials have not yet revealed the person’s identity or the charges they’ll face. They continued to investigate. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us