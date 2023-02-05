A person was taken into custody after a brush fire, which investigators believe was intentionally set, burned through several acres in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The fire started shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at a property on Grove Avenue owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in National Park, New Jersey, firefighters said.

Responding firefighters were able to place the fire under control after about three hours and worked to put out hot spots. In total, about 25 to 30 acres were involved, the National Park Fire Department said. Brush fire units from nearby West Deptford and Deptford fire departments helped battle the blaze.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"It is very difficult to fight," Thomas Sullivan, Emergency Management Coordinator with the Borough of National Park, said. "If the wind was kicking up it could present a problem."

Several homes are located nearby. No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set and a person of interest was taken into custody by West Deptford Township Police, according to Tom Sullivan, the National Park Emergency Management Coordinator.

Officials have not yet revealed the person’s identity or the charges they’ll face. They continued to investigate.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.