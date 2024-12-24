Bridgeport

Person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fire in Bridgeport, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

File image of a fire truck.
NBC Bay Area

A person has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Bridgeport Monday evening.

City officials said they responded to a reported structure fire on Connecticut Avenue just before 5 p.m.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said one person died in the fire, but their identity has not yet been released.

The Red Cross is relocating four children and four adults. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office is working with Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion investigators to determine the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us