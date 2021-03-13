Yonkers

Person Barricaded in Yonkers Home Fires at Police, No Injuries Reported: Officials

Yellow police line tape on a grayish background
Getty Images

Police in Yonkers have issued a public safety alert after a barricaded individual fired rounds at officers Saturday afternoon, the department said.

According to the alert, police cordoned off the street around a residence on Levingston Avenue and everyone in a one-block radius has been asked to shelter-in-place.

The department says officers first responded to the scene to conduct a welfare check. It was after an attempt to contact the person was made that things escalated and shots were fired.

No officers returned fire and there were no reported injuries as of 2 p.m., police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the residence.

Police closed off nearby streets including South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue and Stanley Place.

News

Coronavirus 22 hours ago

IRS Started Processing Stimulus Checks Friday, Money Begins Arriving in Accounts

COVID-19 7 hours ago

After Long Pandemic Year, a Changed New York Shows Renewal

This story is developing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Yonkers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us