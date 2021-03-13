Person Barricaded in Yonkers Home Fires at Police, No Injuries Reported: Officials

Police in Yonkers have issued a public safety alert after a barricaded individual fired rounds at officers Saturday afternoon, the department said.

According to the alert, police cordoned off the street around a residence on Levingston Avenue and everyone in a one-block radius has been asked to shelter-in-place.

The department says officers first responded to the scene to conduct a welfare check. It was after an attempt to contact the person was made that things escalated and shots were fired.

No officers returned fire and there were no reported injuries as of 2 p.m., police said.

*** PUBLIC SAFETY ALERT *** Police activity in the area of Livingston Avenue - avoid the area #YonkersPD pic.twitter.com/SLqcLCco07 — Yonkers Police HQ (@YonkersPD) March 13, 2021

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the residence.

Police closed off nearby streets including South Broadway, Ludlow Street, Morris Street, Hamilton Avenue and Stanley Place.

This story is developing.