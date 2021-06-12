Brooklyn

Perp Pulls Woman, 73, Out of Car and Drives Off With Toy Poodle Inside: NYPD

Surveillance video captured the moment a 73-year-old was pulled out from her car on June 5.
NYPD

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a stolen car and the driver who took it from a 73-year-old woman on June 5.

According to the NYPD, the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of her red Honda when she was approached by the suspect around 1:15 p.m. near Mill Avenue and Mayfair Drive.

That's when police said he opened the door and pulled the woman from her vehicle. He then hopped inside and took off.

But the man didn't get away with just the car.

Police said the woman's Toy Poodle was sitting in the backseat at the time. Luna, the dog, is still missing one week later.

The department released surveillance video of the incident on Saturday hoping to recover the car and missing dog.

NYPD
Video shows the man wanted in connection to assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle in Brooklyn.
