Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA

A loaded gun found at Newark Airport on Thanksgiving
Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day.

According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.

“Getting caught with and arrested for carrying a loaded gun at our airport means this individual had a pretty bad Thanksgiving,” Thomas Carter, TSA Federal Security Director for New Jersey, said in a news release.

The handgun found Thursday was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, TSA said.

So far, 2022 has tied the 2018 record for the most guns caught at Newark in a single year.

