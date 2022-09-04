Pedestrian Clinging to Life, Another Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Hit-Run Crashes

A pair of early morning hit-and-run crashes left one person dead and a second in grave condition Sunday, and neither driver responsible stuck around, police said.

Responding officers to a reported hit-and-run in Harlem around 2:50 a.m. found a man brutally injured near Riverside Drive and West 147th Street, NYPD officials said.

The victim, age and identity unknown, was rushed to a hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police had no description of the suspect's vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Not long after, around 4 a.m., police went to Times Square for a second hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. They found a victim near 8th Avenue and 42nd Street who had reportedly been trying to cross the street at the time of the crash.

Police said the pedestrian was mowed down by a driver in a white Dodge truck who fled the midtown neighborhood.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital in grave condition.

There were no arrests in either case late Sunday morning. The investigations are ongoing.