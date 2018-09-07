Paul McCartney and Jimmy Fallon surprise Beatles super fans riding an elevator in 30 Rockefeller Center, during what they think is an NBC Studios tour, and entertain them with comedic antics. (Published 3 hours ago)

Paul McCartney is doing a "secret concert" in New York Friday.

The concert was announced on his website.

The venue of the concert has not been confirmed, but the Beatles star said fans will be able to tune in to livestream the performance, if they're not able to snag a ticket --or an invite -- to the actual show.

McCartney will be performing tracks from his new album "Egypt Station" along with Beatles, Wings and solo classics.

The rock star has been out and about in New York City the last week. He appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," suprising fans in the elevators of 30 Rock.

The livestream will start at 8 p.m. on YouTube. No information has been released about how a fan might attend the secret concert.