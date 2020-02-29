Patient at NJ Hospital Being Treated for Possible COVID-19: Spokesperson

A patient at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, New Jersey is being treated for a possible case of the novel coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

The hospital is treating the patient as if he or she has COVID-19, a spokeswoman told NBC 4 New York on Saturday.

A blood or respiratory sample from the patient will be tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the spokeswoman said.

The patient is being kept in isolation with all safety protocols in effect, she noted.

A New York City resident who recently came back from a trip to Italy is currently being tested for COVID-19, according to officials.

After a sample was sent to Atlanta for testing on Thursday, it could be until well into the weekend before the city learns if it has its first confirmed case of the virus that the CDC says has killed more than 2,800 people worldwide.

the New Jersey Public Health Department said Friday that a lab in West Trenton had been approved to test for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Conecticut Gov. Ned Lamont also said that a state lab will be able to conduct testing shortly.

In a teleconference, the CDC said the goal is to have testing available in all 50 states by the end of next week. When presses about which states and places have the capacity, the CDC would not give specifics citing the evolving situation.

So far in the tri-state, there have been no confirmed cases of the illness that has now been found on every continent except Antarctica.