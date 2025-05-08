PATH service resumes with delays after systemwide shutdown

PATH service is resuming systemwide with extensive delays after a near hour-long shutdown at the height of Thursday's morning rush, the Port Authority said.
A track condition at Grove Street appeared to be the initial reason for the shutdown, which started shortly after 8 a.m.
NJ Transit rail is cross-honoring PATH tickets.
The Port Authority offered an apology for the inconvenience.
08:58 AM: PATH resuming with residual delays. NJT rail and bus cross-honoring PATH systemwide. HBLR cross-honoring at HOB, EXPL. NYWW cross-honoring at HOB, Brookfield Place, Paulus Hook. We apologize for the inconvenience.— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) May 8, 2025
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
08:12 AM: PATH suspended. Crew working to resolve track condition at Grove St. NJT rail is cross honoring PATH at HOB, NWK, NYPS, HBLR. Next update w/in 15m.— PATH Train (@PATHTrain) May 8, 2025