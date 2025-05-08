Commuter Alert

PATH service resumes with delays after systemwide shutdown

By NBC New York Staff

PATH service is resuming systemwide with extensive delays after a near hour-long shutdown at the height of Thursday's morning rush, the Port Authority said.

A track condition at Grove Street appeared to be the initial reason for the shutdown, which started shortly after 8 a.m.

NJ Transit rail is cross-honoring PATH tickets.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Port Authority offered an apology for the inconvenience.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Commuter Alert
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us