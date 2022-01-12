Paterson School District to Extend Remote Instruction

The Paterson School District will extend remote instruction through next week with in-person instruction scheduled to resume Jan. 24.

“Based on my continuing conversations with the Paterson Chief Health Officer, we have decided to continue remote instruction until Monday, January 24th,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “It is our hope that our staff and students will take this time to get tested, get vaccinated, and continue taking all of the precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

COVID-19 testing will be made available to every student and district employee, according to the district. To make it easier for parents and guardians to bring their children to the testing sites, students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Next week, all staff and students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21. On the districtwide makeup day on Saturday, Jan. 22, students will be in remote instruction from 8:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. using the schedule for Tuesdays.

COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided this week and will be extended through next week at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17 – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – District Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Testing sites include: