Paterson School District to Extend Remote Instruction

In-person instruction is scheduled to resume Jan. 24

The Paterson School District will extend remote instruction through next week with in-person instruction scheduled to resume Jan. 24.

“Based on my continuing conversations with the Paterson Chief Health Officer, we have decided to continue remote instruction until Monday, January 24th,” said Superintendent of Schools Eileen F. Shafer. “It is our hope that our staff and students will take this time to get tested, get vaccinated, and continue taking all of the precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”   

COVID-19 testing will be made available to every student and district employee, according to the district. To make it easier for parents and guardians to bring their children to the testing sites, students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Students will be dismissed at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. 

Next week, all staff and students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21. On the districtwide makeup day on Saturday, Jan. 22, students will be in remote instruction from 8:20 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. using the schedule for Tuesdays.  

COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided this week and will be extended through next week at the following dates and times: 

  • Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Jan. 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Friday, Jan. 14 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 
  • Monday, Jan. 17 – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – District Closed 
  • Tuesday, Jan. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Thursday, Jan. 20 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Friday, Jan. 21 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Testing sites include:

Location Address Entrance 
The Central Office Building 90 Delaware Ave Cafeteria entrance 
Eastside Educational Campus 150 Park Ave. Door 28 
Edward W. Kilpatrick School 295 Ellison Street Main entrance 
International High School 200 Grand Street Gymnasium vestibule 
John F. Kennedy Educational Complex 61-127 Preakness Ave. Auditorium vestibule 
New Roberto Clemente Middle School 482-506 Market Street Main Lobby 
Public School No. 2 22 Passaic Street Cafeteria 
Public School No. 21 322 10th Ave. Main entrance 
Public School No. 25 287 Trenton Ave. Main entrance 
Public School No. 26 1 East 32nd Street Rear exit by the gymnasium 
Public School No. 28 200 Presidential Blvd. Main Lobby 
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Educational Complex 851 East 28th Street Door 33 (along 20th Ave.) 

