Paterson Police Shoot, Kill Suspected Carjacker: Sources

Police investigating multiple carjackings in New Jersey opened fire, killing a suspected thief behind the wheel of a stolen car, law enforcement sources said.

Sources involved in the case said police were checking out reported carjackings in Paterson near Van Houten Street on Monday afternoon. Officers tracked down the suspect, who they ended up shooting.

The area was closed off with caution tape after 5 p.m. as investigators worked the scene. It's not clear what prompted police to open fire.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office will lead the investigation.