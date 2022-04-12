Brooklyn Subway Shooting Reminder of Past NYC Train Attacks

At least five people were shot Tuesday on a subway in Brooklyn during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

Two of the five shot were said to have been seriously wounded in the attack, which happened before and as the train pulled into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park during the morning rush hour commute. Others were hurt in the attack, though the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear. Officials said their injuries likely stemmed from the crowd response to the chaos.

The attack was just the latest targeting the NYC subway and its riders — find out more about past attempts to target the city’s mass transit system below.

DECEMBER 2017

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Dec. 11, 2017, at approximately 7:20 a.m., Akayed Ullah, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, and a lawful permanent resident of Bangladesh, detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his chest in a subway station near the busy Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan. One commuter who was inside the station when the pipe bomb was detonated suffered a shrapnel wound to his leg, and two other victims partly lost their hearing as a result of the blast.

Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

Shortly after the blast, first responders located Ullah lying on the ground in the station where he had detonated the improvised explosive device, and he was taken into custody. Ullah — who admitted that he conducted the attack on behalf of the ISIS terror group — was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

DECEMBER 1994

Edward J. Leary, a 50-year-old computer analyst from Scotch Plains, New Jersey, lost his job at Merrill Lynch and took his rage into New York City's subway in December 1994, firebombing two trains with homemade explosives, including one that turned a train in lower Manhattan into a furnace and left dozens of people injured. Leary was convicted and sentenced to 94 years.