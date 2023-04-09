Passover Attacks Have Cops Looking for NYC Teens Who Hurled Rocks, Antisemitic Slurs

Police want to find a group of teens in connection with two separate antisemitic attacks in Queens last week.

The first victim was reportedly attacked Friday, the third day of Passover, near Caffrey Avenue and Mott Avenue. Police say the teens shouted antisemitic slurs while throwing rocks at the man.

One of the perpetrators allegedly flashed a razor at the man, moments before a good Samaritan intervened and the trio ran off. Police want to find a group of teens in connection with two separate anti-semitic attacks in Queens.

Later that night, around 9:30 p.m., the group struck again. Police said they attacked a second man near Brookhaven Avenue and Beach 17 Street, where the suspects shouted similar remarks and pushed the victim.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating both incidents.