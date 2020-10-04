Queens

Passengers Rescued From Crash of Small Aircraft on Queens Pier: FDNY

Emergency crews responded to reports of a small plane crash on a pier in Queens Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY confirmed their units helped pull at least two people from the small aircraft after it landed on a pier near Riverside Drive in the Whitestone neighborhood.

Up to four people sustained injuries from the crash, officials told News 4. Of those four injured, at least three were said to have serious, life-threatening injuries.

Damage to the pier or surrounding structures has not been reported, yet.

It was not clear what may have caused the plane to land on the pier.

This story is developing.

