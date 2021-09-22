Passengers Jump From Windows After Stolen Car Slams Into NJ Transit Bus; 17 Hurt

What to Know More than a dozen people reported minor injuries after a stolen car ran a red light and crashed into an NJ Transit bus in Irvington Wednesday, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

Surveillance video showed the moment of the crash in which the car apparently ran a red light and forced the bus to swerve onto the sidewalk along 18th Avenue.

The car, which was reported stolen the previous day in Irvington, took down several utility poles at the moment of the crash -- with one of them landing on the bus.

The driver of the bus, a 27-year veteran with NJ Transit, called the ordeal "a nightmare."

"It was a nightmare because everyone was screaming, yelling," driver Evans Remy told News 4 New York in an exclusive interview.

"Everyone jumped out of the window, run because of the [downed] wires," he said.

Images from the scene showed passengers escaping from bus windows to get to safety. About 17 people reported some sort of pain, but all injuries were minor, according to a law enforcement source.

Utility crews were on scene after the crash repairing the damaged utility poles and remounting the downed wired.

The driver of the stolen car was with a female passenger. The driver, who is from Newark, was knocked out by the crash, which police believe is the reason he did not attempt to flee the scene.

The driver and the female passenger both face a gun charge after a handgun was found inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the driver will also be investigated in connection to the stolen vehicle as well as the crash.