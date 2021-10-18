Passengers Evacuate After D Train Struck Object on Track Near Yankee Stadium; 1 Hurt

One person was injured after a New York City subway train struck an object on the tracks near the Yankee Stadium late Sunday.

Authorities with knowledge of the investigation say a northbound D train was entering the 161th Street and River Avenue station around 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into an unidentified object. The incident led at least 50 passengers to be evacuated from the train and one person was injured, according to the FDNY, but the nature of the injury is unclear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The MTA says the trains were rerouted as crews removed debris from the tracks. Train service eventually resumed about an hour later.

An investigation into how the object ended up on the train track is ongoing, police said. No other information was immediately available.