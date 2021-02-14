MTA

Passenger Dead, Driver Critical After Car Hits MTA Bus in the Bronx

The car's 20-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said

Police in the Bronx investigate a deadly crash when a car rear-ended a parked bus

One person was killed and another was critically injured when a car rear-ended a parked bus in the Bronx, police said Sunday.

A car carrying two people crashed into the back of a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus that was parked at a bus stop in the Co-op City neighborhood shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The car's 20-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to Jacobi Hospital, where the passenger was pronounced dead, police said. The driver was listed in critical condition. Their names were not immediately released.

The bus driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries, police said. They all declined medical attention.

