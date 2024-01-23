New Jersey

Passaic County Sheriff dies from apparent suicide at restaurant: Sources

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a restaurant in northern New Jersey Tuesday, three law enforcement sources familiar with the matter said.

The incident took place inside Toros restaurant located on Hazel Street in Clifton, the sources said. NBC New York confirms the restaurant is now closed.

Family as well as top political and law enforcement officials were notified.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where there was a heavy police presence.

