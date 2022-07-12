Sea Isle City

22 Rescued From Charter Boat After It Starts Taking on Water Off NJ

Water needed to be pumped off the Starfish Boats charter after the mishap near Sea Isle City

By Dan Stamm

About two dozen people were rescued from a charter fishing boat after a mishap near the Jersey Shore caused the vessel to take on water Monday.

The incident took place on board a Starfish Boats vessel near Townsend Inlet Bridge in Sea Isle City, U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic tweeted Monday night.

Twenty-two passengers were on board the Starfish when it started taking on water, the Coast Guard said.

Everyone, including the captain, made it off the boat OK, Starfish said in a Facebook post where they thanked people "for the kind messages, calls and comments we have received so far regarding the incident this afternoon."

Everyone on board was taken to docks in Sea Isle City.

A local tow boat company told NBC10 that tow boats were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. near the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City.

Photos from the Coast Guard showed the boat tipping to one side. As SkyForce10 hovered over the scene, water could be seen being pumped off the boat.

Starfish Boats said the boat was damaged and left inoperable. They did, however write, "we will be back."

