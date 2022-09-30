Manhattan

Partially Decomposed Body Recovered in Central Park Lake: Cops

A maintenance worker found the body, police officials said

Officers stand behind crime scene tape near Central Park lake.
A partially decomposed body was recovered from Central Park Friday afternoon after a discovery by a maintenance worker, police said.

The Central Park Lake became a crime scene for part of the afternoon after the park employee discovered the remains around 2 p.m., according to authorities.

Officials said the body of a male was pulled from the lake, partially decomposed, but did not have an identity or details about how they ended up in the water.

The body had been floating in the water close to 78th Street, near the Rambles, police said.

The city's medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

