New York City's Park Avenue may be known for its grand hotels, posh real estate and commuters going to and from Grand Central, but it is now getting a new look. A greener one.

The new plan from the city includes a wider median, pedestrian enhancements, seating, landscaping and streetscape amenities. The section of Park Avenue that would be impacted sits directly atop the Grand Central Terminal Train Shed, which is currently undergoing a major capital rehabilitation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)'s Metro-North Railroad.

Between East 46th Street and East 57th Street, Park Avenue will be transformed into a garden oasis, with Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners LLC spearheading the project.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As part of its 18-month contract, architects will work closely with NYC Department of Transportation to lead a series of public engagement events aimed at gathering input from New Yorkers, commuters, local businesses and other key stakeholders.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We are thrilled to put the ‘park’ back in Park Avenue with this transformative redesign of one of Manhattan’s most iconic streets,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “This is a unique opportunity to make Park Avenue greener, safer, and more pedestrian-friendly—while honoring the character that makes it one of New York City’s most recognizable streets."