Parents Furious After LI School Fires Beloved Guard Under Mysterious Circumstances

Parents on Long Island are furious after a school security guard was fired following a mysterious incident on a school bus.

Howie Lyons worked at Thomas J. Lahey Elementary school in Greenlawn for years, greeting children as they got off the bus and participating in school events. But that familiar face will no longer be around after the school sent out a letter regarding an incident last week.

The letter states that an elementary schools student threw something out of the bus window that hit a car. The driver of the car then followed the bus to the school, and what happened next is not exactly clear.

Parents said that the man walked onto the bus and “started pointing at children,” said one parent, who added that they are not “in the know.” The school did not confirm those details., but did say that the driver was intercepted by security. They said that the driver was “calm” and “posed no risk” to the children on board.

Police were not called regarding the incident, but the next day, Lyons was not at work.

“Everyone loves Howie, and he’s like a part of this Harborfields (School District) family. He Knows everyone’s name,” said David Tunney, who started an online petition seeking justice for the beloved security guard. More than 2,800 people have signed the petition.

“What I got from Howie is it’s not about him, it’s about the kids and as a parent that’s all that it’s been for all of us,” Tunney said.

The school said it can’t comment on personnel matters. Lyons did not return repeated called for comment.