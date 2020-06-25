Chuck E Cheese

Pandemic Takes a Bite, Chuck E Cheese Files for Bankruptcy

Restaurants that can offer takeout have done so but those that rely on dining in, like Chuck E Cheese, have been hammered. At one point, perhaps recognizing its disadvantage, some Chuck E Cheese locations began offering food delivery on apps like Grubhub under the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings”

By Dee-ann Durbin

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.

It did say Thursday that it will continue to reopen locations while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.

Local

Paterson 2 hours ago

Paterson City Council Vice President Among 4 Charged With Voting Fraud in May Special Election: NJ AG

Assault 5 hours ago

Cops Seek Person of Interest in Deadly Manhattan Punch to the Face

“The Chapter 11 process will allow us to strengthen our financial structure as we recover from what has undoubtedly been the most challenging event in our company’s history” said CEO David McKillips in a prepared statement.

The service industry, which includes restaurants, has been devastated by the pandemic. This month, the Institute for Supply Management reported that the sector shrank for a second month in May.

Restaurants that can offer takeout have done so but those that rely on dining in, like Chuck E Cheese, have been hammered.

People go to Chuck E Cheese to let children loose on dozens of video and Skee-Ball machines and other games.

At one point, perhaps recognizing its disadvantage, some Chuck E Cheese locations began offering food delivery on apps like Grubhub under the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Chuck E CheeseCoronavirusbankruptcy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us