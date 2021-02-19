Pamela Anderson Films TV Interview in Bed With New Husband Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson's new interview is raising eyebrows for more reasons than one.

During a Feb. 19 virtual appearance on talk show "Loose Women," the Baywatch actress conducted the interview from her bed--while still under the covers with new husband Dan Hayhurst. Addressing the situation, Anderson laughed as she confessed, "We haven't left bed since Christmas Eve."

And while the four panelists enjoyed talking to the lovebirds from the comforts of their home, the internet has mixed reviews from the causal interview.

"NO STOP WHY IS PAMELA ANDERSON CONDUCTING AN INTERVIEW IN BED WITH HER HUSBAND ON LOOSE WOMEN," wrote one Twitter user. "IM SOO UNCOMFORTABLE."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another added, "Pamela Anderson doing an interview on #LooseWomen from her bed completely unprepared is peak 2021 energy."

But who can really blame the Playboy alum for not wanting to leave the arms of her new man?

E! News confirmed in January that Anderson and her bodyguard secretly tied the knot on Christmas Eve in an intimate ceremony at her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia where Hayhurst and his children also live.

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

"Pamela is over the moon and feels more at home than ever before," a source told E! News at the time. "This is really such a full circle moment and return to her roots. They are actually both natives to Vancouver Island. They are splitting their time between Malibu and her family home in Vancouver. Spending time during quarantine has been cathartic for them both."

This is Anderson's fifth marriage and ninth wedding ceremony. The couple cumulatively have four children from previous relationships.