A Brooklyn community is in mourning Thursday learning the beloved owner of the popular Gottlieb's Restaurant passed away, just hours before a scheduled visit by former President Donald Trump.

The death of 75-year-old Sholem Yosef Gottlieb forced the family-owned business in South Williamsburg to cancel Trump's visit.

With police barricades and posters still surrounding Gottlieb's, the Hasidic community, where Trump has strong support, digest the last-minute change of plans.

"It's upsetting, community was looking [forward] to seeing him over here," said Moses Weiser, a friend of the Gottlieb family.

A sign on the restaurant announced it will be closed until Sept. 25 as the family mourns.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"I just saw the sign in the store here, I came all the way from the Upper West Side of Manhattan," Trump supporter Ariel Kohan said.

Gottlieb's is such an institution. While an NBC New York crew was at the restaurant speaking with family and neighbors about Gottlieb's passing, a food tour walked up with tourists from around the world, only to learn the sad news.

The restaurant opened in 1962, started by Gottlieb's father after he survived the Holocaust.

Gottlieb's was well known in the community for offering meals to people in need.

"This is one of institutions of pastramis for us, one of the best Kosher food in New York. Unfortunately, got this news and very sad because of the community," said tour guide David Quintero.

Gottlieb's funeral was held Thursday afternoon. Family friends said he died after fighting an unspecified illness.

Trump and his campaign have not commented on Gottlieb's passing or if they plan to reschedule the visit.