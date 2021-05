A serious crash blocked all northbound lanes of FDR Drive Sunday afternoon after an SUV flipped over.

The crash caused a significant backup after police responded to the overturned vehicle at East 48th Street.

Happening Now: The NYPD just flipped this car right side up on the northbound FDR. Traffic is at a standstill. #nbc4ny@NBCNewYork @Traffic4NY pic.twitter.com/XAFjXUDpjC — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) May 16, 2021

It wasn't immediately clear if any of the occupants inside the black SUV were injured.

Police teams were seen getting the vehicle upright and out of the lanes of traffic. Shortly after 3 p.m., the SUV was removed and traffic resumed.