Overnight Fire Destroys Chinatown Restaurant, Upstairs Apartments

Fire engulfs Chinatown building with apartments above a restaurant.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire in Chinatown that caused extensive damage and hurt at least five firefighters.

The fire started in the back of a building on Chatham Square and caused the third and fourth floors to collapse. First reports of flames came in around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

It took more than 170 firefighters to get the 5-alarm fire under control by 6 a.m.

The fire destroyed Dim Sum Palace and a number of apartments located above the restaurant.

Injuries to the five injured FDNY members were described as minor.

