New York

Over 50,000 NY drivers could face license suspensions over vision tests: What to know

By NBC New York Staff

View of a sign outside New York State Department of Motor Vehicles(DMV) office at Atlantic Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York on December 18, 2019. - A new state law, the 'Green Light Law', allows New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not for federal purpose, non-commercial driver license or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

New York drivers who renewed their licenses during part of the coronavirus pandemic face license suspensions on Friday if they don't submit vision tests, the state Department of Motor Vehicles warned.

Nearly 51,000 drivers statewide could have their licenses suspended, according to Newsday. The DMV urged drivers to submit the tests by Dec. 1 to avoid ramifications.

Suspensions would affect drivers whose licenses expired between March 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, according to the DMV.

A pandemic-era rule allowed drivers to renew their licenses online by temporarily self-certifying their vision test requirement as most DMV offices attempted to limit crowds. Drivers were still required to eventually submit the tests.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

People can take a vision test from a state-approved location or submit a vision test report form. The state-approved sites and the form are available on the DMV's website.

Driving with a suspended license in New York can result in a ticket or fines of $200 to $500. It could also result in possible jail time of up to 30 days.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Yorkdmv
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us