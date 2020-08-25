Ouch! New Jersey Has the Least Sexy Accent in US, Survey Reveals

How you doin'?

While a certain tri-state accent ranked among the sexiest in the entire country, another local accent didn't fare too well -- coming in dead last as the least sexy accent in the U.S.

According to a Big 7 Travel survey, the accent found among New Jerseyans has the least sex appeal compared to the state accents.

"Poor New Jersey dropped down one place from 2019 to end up in the last spot this year, making it the least sexy accent in America. North Jerseyan? Think ‘cawfee’ and dropping the ‘Rs’. South Jerseyan? It’s more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey’s overall sex appeal," according to Big 7 Travel.

However, it's not all grim news for the tri-state. The quintessential New York accent came in second place as one of the sexiest accents in the country.

Why did New York fare so well in the survey? Well, according to Big 7 Travel, "the New York accent is probably one of the most recognisable dialects in all of America, thanks to many a famous movie. NYC speakers have loooong vowels and short ‘a’s. Fast and hypernasal, yet quite charming at times."

Although charming, the New York accent just couldn't take on the Texan accent, which reigned supreme for a second year in a row.

The results of the ranking were determined via survey results of Big 7 Media’s 1.5 million audience, with votes cast from readers across the world, including residents in the United States.

The Top 10 sexiest accents in New York, according to the ranking, are:

Texan New York Bostonian Alabama Chicago Californian Philadelphia Mainer Northwestern Kentucky

