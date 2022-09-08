‘Only Queen I've Ever Known': New Yorkers, Expats React to Queen Elizabeth II's Death

What to Know The world is now mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The long-sitting monarch died Thursday as family members rushed to be by her side.

Brits in the Big Apple are coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth.

Now all eyes will be on Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year-old son, King Charles the III as he assumes the throne.

Over in the West Village, tea and tears are flowing at British restaurant Tea & Sympathy.

It’s hard to miss the flags, the British culture — even the cardboard cutouts of Queen Elizabeth II.

British expats in the Big Apple are coming together to mourn their queen following news of her death Thursday at the age of 96.

"It's sad," Nicky Perry, British expat and owner of Tea & Sympathy, said through tears.

Perry remembers fondly the time she visited Buckingham Palace in 1996 for a ceremony in which the queen awarded Perry's father with an MBE -- or Member of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire.

"She came into the room carrying her handbag, in her own house, which I was like, 'Why she got a handbag in her own house? That’s a bit odd," Perry said, with a chuckle.

This West Village restaurant is also where Jennifer Holmes spent her afternoon Thursday.

"When I got the news I needed a cup of tea, some sticky toffee pudding to reflect," Holmes said.

While she lives on the Upper West Side now, she once called the United Kingdom home.

"I actually grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England," Holmes said. "My father was an actor and he performed at Queen Elizabeth's coronation at Westminster Abbey. So [today] was a very emotional day for my family."

The world is now mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. The long-sitting monarch, whose reign stretched seven decades, died Thursday as family members rushed to be by her side.

"She did all of her duties and she fulfilled all of her duties with this very demeanor that she always wanted the best for her country," Millie Gibbons, an British expat living in New York, said.

"Many people didn’t think she would manage it and she did. She’s been amazing," Iain Anderson, another British expat, said.

British expats at the Churchill Tavern are also mourning the only Queen they’ve ever known.

"Someone random, an English person, walked in and was just like, "I just need a pint." I was like "I know, right?"" Hayley Simmonds said.

"She was the only queen I’ve ever known," Scott Robertson, a British expat and owner of the Churchill Tavern, said.

"She will always be our Queen," Simmonds added.

Simmonds called her mother back home in London, where carefully orchestrated plans are underway for at least 10 days of mourning.

"She’s like yeah we are going to Buckingham Palace for the funeral, they’re already planning," Simmonds said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reflected on the queen's legacy.

"I spent time in London as a student when I was very young and I know how important she is to the image of England. Her legacy is enduring," Hochul said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on Queen Elizabeth's death saying that is with "sadness" that he learned of her passing.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] was committed to a life of service which impacted many. She was a global force who will be remembered for her reign of 70 years. Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth," Adams statement went on to say.

Now all eyes will be on Queen Elizabeth’s 73-year-old son, King Charles the III, heir to Britain’s longest serving monarch.