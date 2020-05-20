Only Downstate NY Left on PAUSE; New Virus Model Projects Grim Future for Much of US

What to Know A sixth New York region reopened Tuesday and another will meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's criteria to do so Wednesday; NJ and CT have also eased a number of restrictions -- and tri-state beaches reopen Friday

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he thinks NYC will meet Cuomo's 7 metrics in June; on Tuesday, he unveiled a new summer school program for nearly 180,000 kids to help keep them on track

To date, the tri-state area has lost at least 36,900 people to COVID-19 and confirmed more than 540,000 infections; the national death toll is approaching 100,000

And then there were three. Just New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson regions remain shut down, more than two months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially issued his sweeping statewide closure. New Jersey is inching along its reopening roadmap, relaxing more restrictions each day, while Connecticut is poised to take its first major statewide step in reopening on Wednesday.

The moves haven't been without controversy. Connecticut, for example, pushed back its planned reopenings of hair salons and barbershops after employees and business owners questioned whether it may be too early for such close contact. On Long Island, Nassau County is limiting some beach access to residents only, concerned those in still-shut New York City will crowd its shores.

Glaring "Proceed With Caution" signs line the path forward across the anxious, yet eager tri-state area. And with good reason.

"New Yorkers are getting excited, but we must not forget the hard work we've done and the pain we've experienced for the last two months," Cuomo said Tuesday. "Everything that we did - the closings, social distancing and other measures - were tough but necessary, and because of it we saved lives and we flattened the curve. We must continue to do everything we've been doing even as we begin to reopen and remember the lessons we've learned through all of this."

New virus model projections underscore the point. Of all three tri-states, New York is the only one to see its ultimate projected death toll from COVID-19 fall over the last week. The projected national death toll has increased, too.

Nicholas Reich, director of the UMass Influenza Forecasting Center of Excellence and associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, led development on the COVID-19 Forecast Hub.

It curates data from 41 respected virus projection models to develop a sort of composite model, one that Reich says offers a more accurate picture of the next four weeks than any single model can project.

In its latest model run, published early Wednesday, the COVID-19 Forecast Hub projects New York could lose up to 31,517 people total to the virus by June 13. While that's notably higher than the current confirmed toll of 22,843, it's several hundred fewer deaths than the last model run projected it could see by June 6.

The daily tolls Cuomo has been revealing in his briefings support the change. This week, they have fallen below 110 for the first time since late March. Long Island had been losing about 100 people a day at the peak of the crisis; now it is averaging roughly 13 deaths a day, the governor said Tuesday.

New Jersey has lagged New York a bit on the curve. It's still reporting nearly 200 deaths a day and now reports more deaths per 100,000 residents than any state in America. To date, it has lost at least 10,586 people. Reich's ensemble model has raised its cumulative death projections for New Jersey, now projecting a loss up to 12,848 by June 13, up by more than 400 from its last report. The projections for Connecticut have also increased by a few hundred.

The national picture has darkened slightly as well. The country has lost nearly 93,000 people so far, according to NBC News. It could lose another 20,000 over just the next four weeks, the COVID-19 Forecast Hub projects. There's a 10 percent chance the toll could be less than 107,000, and an equal chance it could be higher than 121,000 by June 13, the latest model run says.

“As we move forward into a very uncertain phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is vital that we be critical consumers of models," Reich said in a statement. "By looking at models from different research groups, we can improve our understanding of the range of possible future outcomes."

Region by Region Status

The uncertainty around this virus has stalled progress to some degree. It has proven highly adaptable, mutating into a more contagious strain since first emerging in China last year. Asymptomatic people can transmit it. Children, once largely thought to be spared, are being sickened by a new COVID-linked syndrome that attacks their blood vessels, rather than their respiratory system.

It can attack their hearts. Nearly 150 possible cases of what the CDC has termed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been identified in New York City alone. At least three children statewide have died. Nearly half of America's states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, are reporting cases.

The emergence of the new syndrome has prompted new concerns about summer camps running in some capacity this year, and further complicated question of schools reopening as usual in September. Still, the economic gears are beginning to churn. Signs of normalcy are returning. New York City, even while still shut down, feels more vibrant in the last two weeks than it has in months.

For the first time since March, some families will be able to visit their loved ones in New York hospitals, part of a two-week pilot program involving 16 facilities that Cuomo announced on Tuesday. Nine NYC hospitals are participating.

Also for the first time in months: Crowds, albeit small ones of 10 or fewer, will be allowed for Memorial Day ceremonies, Cuomo said. In-person sales at car and motorcycle dealerships and bicycle shops resume later this week in New Jersey. (Here's a list of what's opening in the tri-state.)

More restrictions will relax as health indicators and the states' abilities to safeguard public health improve. They could be reinstated if health indicators deteriorate or people stop complying with proven mitigation measures.

In other words: Don't let your guard down. Social distancing and face coverings aren't going away anytime soon. Neither is remote work, where possible. These safety precautions will be entrenched in the "new normal" even as the daily number of new virus cases falls lower and lower.

"COVID-19 has changed everything. After 9/11, new security measures were put into place that we were not accustomed to," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week as he detailed his state's path forward. "Those practices are now part of our routines. The aftermath of COVID-19 will be similar."