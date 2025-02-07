One week later: What we know about the deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philly

It's been one week since the devastating crash of a medical jet in Northeast Philadelphia, and information is coming in about the flight, the victims of the crash and how it's impacting the community.

From progress on the cleanup to new findings in the investigation, here's what we know so far.

The crash of a Jet Rescue Air Ambulance plane in Northeast Philly

It's been one week since a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia. NBC10's Johnny Archer looks back at what happened that day.

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, just after 6 p.m., a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance crashed along Cottman Avenue in front of the Roosevelt Mall near Roosevelt Boulevard.

Officials said the plane was in the air for less than a minute before it crashed. That location is about 3 miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The medical jet was transporting a child who had just completed treatment for a life-threatening condition, her mother and four others when it crashed, officials have said.

Who was on the plane?

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance identified the crew as Capt. Alan Alejandro Montoya Perales, co-pilot Josue de Jesus Juarez Juarez, Dr. Raul Meza Arredondo and paramedic Rodrigo Lopez Padilla.

The Government of Ensenada also identified the patient and her mother who were in the plane as Valentina Guzman Murillo and Lizeth Murillo Ozuna, respectively.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash.

Officials have said that all of the individuals on the plane were from Mexico. Guzman Murillo was being transported home, according to Jet Rescue spokesperson Shai Gold. The flight’s final destination was Tijuana after a stop in Branson, Missouri.

Gold said this was a seasoned crew and everyone involved in these flights goes through rigorous training.

Why did the plane crash?

No official cause of the crash has yet been provided.

According to the flight tacker company FlightAware, the jet took off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport at 6:06 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

The air traffic controller made contact with the plane on departure and the pilot responded.

However, shortly after takeoff, the air traffic controller repeatedly tried to make contact with the pilot again, but they got no response. The flight path shows the plane made it about 1,600 feet in the air before air traffic control lost contact.

On Sunday, Feb. 2 investigators recovered the black box, or cockpit voice recorder (CVR), from the plane. It was located at the site of the initial impact -- near Cottman Avenue and Rupert Street -- at a depth of 8 feet in crater.

The NTSB also recovered the aircraft's enhanced ground proximity warning system (EGPWS).

On Monday, Feb. 3 in a visit to the site of the crash, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted the investigation is still ongoing into the cause of the crash and officials are still analyzing those devices as they seek answers.

"We have agreed to be as transparent as possible with information as it comes out," he said.

Also, in discussing the investigation, Duffy took time to applaud Parker as well as city and state officials for the speedy response to the tragedy.

“There has been a substantial impact that has taken place in your city,” Duffy said, calling Parker’s work in response to the incident "remarkable.”

“They responded quickly to the scene and did a fantastic job,” he said.

As the NTSB investigates the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia last week, the agency won't be able to check a device that could have helped figure out what happened with the aircraft. NBC10 investigative reporter Claudia Vargas explains.

Who was injured, killed on the ground?

In an update on Monday, Feb.3 Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said that officials now believe at least 24 people were hurt when the plane crashed in Northeast Philly.

Also, she said, one person in a car was killed when the plane crashed near the Roosevelt Mall.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, officials confirmed the identity of the person who died in that vehicle as 37-year-old Steven Dreuitt of Philadelphia.

On Friday, Jan. 31, shortly after 6 p.m., Dreuitt, his longtime partner named Dominique, and his son were driving to the Macy’s store at the Roosevelt Mall on Cottman Avenue. Suddenly, a Learjet 55 that had just departed from the Northeast Philadelphia Airport less than three miles away plummeted to the ground, causing a massive explosion and a fireball that engulfed everything in its path.

First responders discovered several vehicles along the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue after the crash. They then found Dreuitt's body inside one of the vehicles.

While Dreuitt was killed, his longtime partner Dominique was badly injured, suffering burns to 70 percent of her body, according to her cousin Shantelle Fletcher.

“She is in a medically induced coma,” Fletcher told NBC10 on Sunday, Feb. 2 “She’s responding well to medication.”

Dreuitt's son also remains hospitalized, according to his family.

City Councilmembers held a moment of silence to honor the victims of the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia last week.

Another person who remained hospitalized days after the crash is 10-year-old Trey Howard.

The boy's father, Andre Howard, told NBC10 his son was hit in the head with metal while in a car near the scene of the crash.

The family said that he is making strides as he recovers from emergency brain surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"The way it landed, it was only because he laid on his sister," Howard told NBC10. "He landed right on the right side of his head."

Trey Howard, 10, is making great strides in his recovery after emergency brain surgery following last week's plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. NBC10's Yukare Nakayama has the story.

Officials said they are still investigating and are working to determine if anyone else was injured or if anyone has gone missing since last week's crash

What's the status of the investigation?

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the National Transportation Safety Board finished their work at the site of the deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia, Managing Director Adam K. Thiel revealed during a press conference.

Thiel also said the ongoing forensic investigation -- led by Philadelphia police -- will be moved off site as officials look to restore the Northeast Philly community back to activity days after last week's devastation.

Crews from the streets department, the 'Green' team, and PennDOT worked over the last week to clean up the streets in the area. Crews have also now filled in the 8-foot crater the jet left behind when it crashed.

Cottman Avenue is back open between Roosevelt Boulevard and Bustleton Avenue. Some lanes are still closed while work at the scene continues.

Around 366 properties in Northeast Philadelphia were damaged by the crash, according to officials. Thiel said properties in the area remain damaged and warned anyone who was not a resident or business owner to stay away from the area as the restoration efforts continue.

You can learn more about all of the resources for impacted residents here or by texting RECOVERPHL to 888-777.

The two EMTs who helped the young girl, her mother and the medical jet crew get from the hospital to Northeast Philadelphia Airport said everything seemed normal before the plane took off on Friday. NBC10 investigative reporter Claudia Vargas spoke with them and has their story.

How the crash has affected the Northeast Philadelphia community

Mayor Parker initially said last weekend that at least 11 homes were damaged, as well as a few businesses, due to the crash.Though, as noted, officials have said that number has increased and over 350 properties are believed to have been damaged in this incident.

Saleena Temple told NBC10 her sister Alexis Lloyd lost her home during the crash. Temple said Lloyd was only a few feet away from the fiery impact.

“She was in the kitchen, cooking when it happened,” Temple said.

Officials with the city's Office of Emergency Management said that PECO and PGW have confirmed all services have been returned in the area near the crash, except for immediately impacted buildings.

But, they said, there will be repairs needed to lights, traffic signals and roads.

What's next?

City officials held a town hall for those impacted by this crash on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Over 100 residents showed up to the meeting looking for all types of assistance; some for assistance and others for housing because many cannot go back to their homes.

At this event, officials unveiled the One Philly Fund intended to help victims of disasters that occur in Philadelphia. To learn who is eligible or how to donate, click here.

Also, an artist who has added seven crosses and a mural to a memorial along Cottman Avenue at the site of the crash hosted a vigil there shortly before the town hall meeting.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the City of Philadelphia presented a Multi-Agency Resource Center in the Scattergood Building at Friends Hospital, located at 4641 Roosevelt Blvd.

The center will host representatives from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, PennDot, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Merakey Behavioral Health Urgent Care.

The city is also asking anyone whose property was affected by the plane crash to contact the Office of Emergency Management.

If you believe your property has been effected, officials ask that you complete a survey located at www.phila.gov/damagereporter to help OEM determine the areas and extent of damage. You can also dial 3-1-1 to complete your damage survey over the phone.

The city continues to respond to the scene of last Friday's deadly medical jet crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Officials have also opened a resource center for people affected by the crash. NBC10's Shaira Arias has the details.

