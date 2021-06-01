One of the Worst-Performing Dow Stocks in May Could Have 25% Upside, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended May nearly 2% higher, but not all its components joined in on the rally.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Apple, Disney, Visa, Verizon and McDonald's were among the bottom performers last month. Some of them could be due for an upside surprise in June.

"Visa stands out to me," said Craig Johnson, Piper Sandler chief market technician. "Here's a stock that has had obviously a tough May. It's corrected right back to the long-term uptrend support line looking back to March of 2020. And from our perspective, we think that these pullbacks should be bought."

Visa fell nearly 3% in May. It is down 4% from its April peak and added just 4% this year.

"I'd also just note from a fundamental perspective that with everybody getting out and about again, clearly transactions are going to be up," Johnson told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. "And we'd also seen some commentary that … two-thirds of the people right now are spending the same amount or more than they were spending in 2019 right now, so that should be a good setup."

Johnson sees a good runway ahead for Visa to recapture and even exceed its April all-time high.

"We think upside from here on the shares will be up to about $285, so about 25% upside from here so we'd be a buyer of Visa heading into June," said Johnson.

Visa closed Friday at $227.30 a share.

Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer at Laffer Tengler Investments, highlighted Disney as the Dow dud she believes could bounce in June.

"You have not only 'Cruella' coming out today and online streaming available today as well, with a $30 surcharge, but you have sporting events restarting, and then there are the parks and in mid-June California opens to non-California residents," Tengler said in Friday's interview.

Disney has underperformed this year, falling more than 1%. It is down 12% from its March record high.

"We like the story, we think it's done nothing for the year, but with the resurgence of the reopening, we think this is a stock that's being underestimated," said Tengler.

Disclosure: Laffer Tengler Investments and Tengler hold DIS.

Disclaimer